UPDATED: Pesotum firefighter killed in Interstate 74 crash

Update 8:59 p.m. Wednesday:



The victim, Charles McCrone, was a Pesotum fire captain, according to the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District, which responded to the accident.



**



Original story:



PESOTUM — The Piatt County Coroner has released the name of the man killed in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 74.

Coroner Troy Dunn said 46-year-old Charles McCrone of Pesotum was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-74 at mile marker 166, which is the Mansfield exit.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, when Mr. McCone’s van struck the rear of a semitrailer driven by a Minnesota woman that was slowing down because of traffic.

Police said Mr. McCrone was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi was wearing hers.