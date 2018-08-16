UPDATE: Davis staffer arrested in Springfield tavern incident

Photo by: Provided Levi Lovell

SPRINGFIELD — A staff member for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was arrested by Springfield police Wednesday after he allegedly punched a man at a tavern.

Springfield Police said Levi Lovell, who works as Davis’ field director, was allegedly intoxicated at JP Kelly’s Pub on Adams Street, when he approached a group of Betsy Dirksen Londrigan supporters during a campaign event and identified himself.

Longdrigan is running against Davis, R-Taylorville, for Congress.

Springfield police Lt. Brian Oakes said Lovell was allegedly slurring his words as he pulled out his cellphone and began video recording the group of Londrigan supporters, trying to get them to say something insensitive.

Oakes said two male patrons escorted Lovell out of the bar, and that Lovell allegedly struck one of the men. Lovell was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.



Matt Butcher, campaign manager for Davis' campaign, said "as soon as I was made aware of the incident, his employment was immediately terminated. This campaign has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or violence of any kind."



Lovell previously worked as an intern for US Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, and for Gov. Bruce Rauner.



Davis in a statement apologized to Londrigan, her husband and everyone at the bar.



"The incident involving a young field representative on my campaign should have never happened and his employment was immediately terminated," he said. "His actions go against everything I stand for and go directly against what I have been promoting, which is more civility in politics. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated on my campaign or with anyone on my staff."



Londrigan said Thursday she was relieved her staff and supporters were all OK.



"I am disturbed that someone would show up to an event and try to harass and intimidate me and my family, but he is sorely mistaken if he thinks that it is going to slow me down one bit," she said in a statement. "Nasty divisive politics do nothing for our community. I will continue to hold public town halls, campaign with civility, and show this office and voters the respect they deserve."



Londrigan's campaign manager Emma Brown called on Davis to comment on Lovell's actions: "Rodney needs to answer very clearly whether he or his campaign were aware of what this young man planned to do or even directed him to attend the event and try to intimidate Betsy, her family, and her supporters."