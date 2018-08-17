No bids received in latest effort to redevelop Eagle Creek resort

It's not known if the Illinois Department of Natural Resources plans to sweeten the pot further after its second recent request for proposals for the redevelopment of Eagle Creek Resort on Lake Shelbyville got no bids.



IDNR planned to review bids on Thursday, but officials found they had nothing to pore over. Spokesman Ed Cross says that was disappointing, especially since officials thought Sullivan Marina and Campground, just down the lake from Eagle Creek, would re-bid. IDNR rejected the marina's first bid because it was incomplete.



This most recent round of bidding had a six-figure incentive, and Cross said that's one thing officials may look at for a possible round three.

"This time around we had a $500,000 incentive that we added. I'd have to check with our staff to see if that's something they'd be willing to look at down the road. As of now, I've not had any indication of that, so I'd have to check with them."

The latest RFP also said the state is looking for someone to manage Eagle Creek for at least 15 years.



The resort was built in 1987 and closed in 2009 after mold was found. There have been several attempts to revitalize and re-open it since then. The campus includes 138 rooms, a conference center, dining space, indoor and outdoor pools, a large boat dock, and an 18-hole golf course. Only the golf course remains open.



Sullivan Marina and Campground owner John Fayhee could not be reached for comment.