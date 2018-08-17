Today's chat: College hockey in C-U

Other Related Content Feasibility study: UI setting just right for hockey

Is the University of Illinois still in the running to land a Division I men's hockey program? What could be standing in the way? What are the pros and cons? Have there been any recent developments?

The last true update the public received came in March, when the school released a feasibility study that suggested D-I hockey was a posibility for the Illini. Interest is still swirling, however, around the chance NCAA hockey could be coming to Champaign-Urbana.

News-Gazette writer Colin Likas, a Chicago Blackhawks blogger in his spare time, will field questions about hockey at Illinois in a chat today at noon. Submit your questions here.