Crashes shut down parts of I-57 in Champaign, Coles counties

MATTOON — Illinois State Police are on the scene of two accidents that have shut down parts of the highway in Champaign and Coles counties.

Police say the first accident blocked off the southbound lanes near mile marker 192, the County Road 1000 N exit, which is about 2 miles north of the Illinois 16 exit near Mattoon. All traffic is being diverted to the southbound off ramp at the County Road 1000 N exit.

The second accident, a crash involving property damage, has blocked off the northbound lanes at mile marker 222, about 2 miles north of the U.S. 45 exit in Pesotum. Police say traffic is being diverted to U.S. 45 and can re-enter the interstate from Monticello Road, and they anticipate the lane closures to last for several hours.

Be sure to use caution and expect delays while traveling in the area. Further details on the accident are not yet available.