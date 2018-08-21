Illini open Big Ten season Dec. 2 at Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will play its first four Big Ten games away from State Farm Center in the 2018-19 season. The Illini open conference play on Dec. 2 at Nebraska before facing Ohio State (in a "home" game) on Dec. 5 at the United Center in Chicago.
Big Ten play resumes in the new year with Illinois still on the road at Indiana on Jan. 3 and at Northwestern on Jan. 6. The Illini will play their Big Ten home opener on Jan. 10 against Michigan and play two of their next three at State Farm Center.
The final dozen Big Ten games are a mix of home, away and one neutral site game. The Illini will face Maryland on Jan. 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and they play at home three of their last five games.
The full Big Ten slate is as follows:
Dec. 2 — at Nebraska
Dec. 5 — vs. Ohio State (in Chicago)
Jan. 3 — at Indiana
Jan. 6 — at Northwestern
Jan. 10 — Michigan
Jan. 16 — Minnesota
Jan. 20 — at Iowa
Jan. 23 — Wisconsin
Jan. 26 — vs. Maryland (in New York City)
Jan. 30 — at Minnesota
Feb. 2 — Nebraska
Feb. 5 — Michigan State
Feb. 9 — Rutgers
Feb. 14 — at Ohio State
Feb. 18 — at Wisconsin
Feb. 23 — Penn State
Feb. 27 — at Purdue
March 3 — Northwestern
March 7 — Indiana
March 10 — at Penn State
