Illini open Big Ten season Dec. 2 at Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will play its first four Big Ten games away from State Farm Center in the 2018-19 season. The Illini open conference play on Dec. 2 at Nebraska before facing Ohio State (in a "home" game) on Dec. 5 at the United Center in Chicago.

Big Ten play resumes in the new year with Illinois still on the road at Indiana on Jan. 3 and at Northwestern on Jan. 6. The Illini will play their Big Ten home opener on Jan. 10 against Michigan and play two of their next three at State Farm Center.

The final dozen Big Ten games are a mix of home, away and one neutral site game. The Illini will face Maryland on Jan. 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and they play at home three of their last five games.

The full Big Ten slate is as follows:

Dec. 2 — at Nebraska

Dec. 5 — vs. Ohio State (in Chicago)

Jan. 3 — at Indiana

Jan. 6 — at Northwestern

Jan. 10 — Michigan

Jan. 16 — Minnesota

Jan. 20 — at Iowa

Jan. 23 — Wisconsin

Jan. 26 — vs. Maryland (in New York City)

Jan. 30 — at Minnesota

Feb. 2 — Nebraska

Feb. 5 — Michigan State

Feb. 9 — Rutgers

Feb. 14 — at Ohio State

Feb. 18 — at Wisconsin

Feb. 23 — Penn State

Feb. 27 — at Purdue

March 3 — Northwestern

March 7 — Indiana

March 10 — at Penn State