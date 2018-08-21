UPDATE: I-57 accident resulted in diesel fuel spill

PESOTUM — Hazardous material handlers cleaned up diesel fuel that spilled following a semitrailer tanker’s jackknife on Interstate 57 Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said about 7:15 a.m., a truck tractor with four oversized semi-trailers and an additional truck tractor was exiting the Illini Prairie rest area into slow-moving northbound traffic.

The driver of another truck tractor coming up on that truck braked for the slowing traffic, lost control and jackknifed. His rig skidded into the truck that had just entered the highway and ended up blocking both northbound lanes of traffice.

While the disabled semi’s trailer was empty, the fuel tanks attached to it were punctured, spilling anywhere from 150 to 200 gallons of diesel fuel, police estimated.

Pesotum firefighters were joined by the Champaign Fire Department’s hazardous material unit to contain the spill, which was later cleaned up by Bodine Environmental Services.

Neither of the truck drivers nor any of the passengers in the slow-moving truck that was leaving the rest area were hurt.

The driver of the jackknifed truck, William Kercheval, 52, of Sullivan, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.



***

MATTOON — Illinois State Police are on the scene of two accidents that have shut down parts of the highway in Champaign and Coles counties.

Police say the first accident blocked off the southbound lanes near mile marker 192, the County Road 1000 N exit, which is about 2 miles north of the Illinois 16 exit near Mattoon. All traffic is being diverted to the southbound off ramp at the County Road 1000 N exit.

The second accident, a crash involving property damage, has blocked off the northbound lanes at mile marker 222, about 2 miles north of the U.S. 45 exit in Pesotum. Police say traffic is being diverted to U.S. 45 and can re-enter the interstate from Monticello Road, and they anticipate the lane closures to last for several hours.

Be sure to use caution and expect delays while traveling in the area. Further details on the accident are not yet available.