UPDATE: Urbana man charged in fatal shooting outside house party

UPDATE, 5 p.m.:

URBANA — An Urbana man accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a man outside a house party last month in that city faces four counts of first-degree murder.

Cory D. Jackson, 31, was arraigned Tuesday morning. His attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, entered a not-guilty plea.

Jackson was told to be back in Judge Heidi Ladd's court on Oct. 23; Judge John Kennedy advised him he faces 35 to 75 years behind bars if convicted.

He's being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Original story, published 6 a.m. Tuesday:

URBANA — An Urbana man accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a man outside a house party in that city last month has been arrested.

Cory D. Jackson, 31, of the 1100 block of Austin Drive, is expected to make a court appearance later today to be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Martez Taylor, 27. He turned himself in Monday night.

Mr. Taylor was fatally shot as he sat in a car outside a home in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana, about 12:40 a.m. on July 21.

Police are still looking for Keith Campbell, 27, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of East Elm Street, Urbana.

Urbana police said the shooting was apparently sparked over a tussle that happened inside the townhome minutes earlier. Mr. Taylor reportedly accidentally stepped on the foot of Campbell, who responded by punching Mr. Taylor. Mr. Taylor defended himself, and according to police, he won the fight.

Police said he then left the party and was waiting for his ride in a car when Campbell and Jackson went up to the car and tried to pull him out. He was able to keep the door closed but was no match for the several shots fired through the door. It's unclear which man fired.

Friends took Mr. Taylor to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson's bond on the murder charge was set at $1 million.