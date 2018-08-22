Danville murder victim 'likely an intended target'

DANVILLE — The investigation continues into what Danville police believe is likely a targeted killing of a 43-year-old Danville man Tuesday night near the intersection of Fairchild and Fowler streets on the southwest corner of the Fair Oaks public housing complex.

At 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Danville firefighters responded to a report of a personal injury vehicle accident just west of that intersection. Once on the scene, firefighters found the driver slumped over the wheel of the vehicle and discovered he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vermilion County Coroner, who is not yet releasing the name of victim, pending notification of relatives.

Thomason said police do not believe the shooting is random but that the victim “was likely an intended target.” Danville detectives are being assisted in the case by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 217-431-2250 or call Crimestoppers at 217-446-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward for their information.



