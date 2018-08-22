Public safety director: Danville murder victim 'likely an intended target'

DANVILLE — An investigation continues into what police believe was likely the targeted killing of a 43-year-old Danville man Tuesday night near the intersection of Fairchild and Fowler streets, at the southwest corner of the Fair Oaks public housing complex.

At 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Danville firefighters responded to a report of a personal-injury vehicle accident just west of that intersection. When they arrived, they found a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle and discovered he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion County Coroner, who is not yet releasing the name of the victim, pending notification of relatives.

Thomason said police do not think the shooting was random, but instead that the victim “was likely an intended target.” Danville detectives are being assisted in the case by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers may receive a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.