UPDATED: Mattoon High School shooting suspect admits to crime

Nearly one year after a student opened fire on another at Mattoon High School, the teen suspect has admitted to the crime. And the boy's attorney said he could be out of juvenile prison in four to five months.



Ed Piraino of Champaign said his client, 15 year-old Josiah Lyons, admitted in juvenile court Thursday that he committed aggravated battery with a firearm. Judge Matt Sullivan set sentencing for Oct. 11.



Juveniles can be held in detention until age 21, but Piraino expects Lyons to be out sooner.



But if Lyons does not successfully complete his juvenile sentence, Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower said he can ask the judge to impose the adult sentence, which would mean 30 to 60 years in prison.



"His future is up to him," Bower said.

This month, Piraino appeared on A Penny For Your Thoughts on WDWS and said all parties agree Lyons needs years of mental health treatment. But Piraino said he's found no facility that will take the teen.

Penny for Your Thoughts PODCAST: Penny for Your Thoughts 8-6-18 Mary Schenk is the host for Brian Barnhart today. The guests today are Champaign County Presiding Judge Tom Difanis, Champaign Defense Attorney Ed Piraino, and Dr. Larry Jeckel, a Champaign Psychiatrist. Listen to this podcast

"You can support him for now for a few years and get his mental health solved or we can be supporting him for the news 50 years in prison," Piraino said on WDWS. "That age between 14 and 20, they can be changed, they can be cured, they can be helped because their brain is still developing."

"Mental health treatment would be an appropriate part of a sentence," Bower said Thursday. "But not in in lieu of [a prison sentence]."

Bower earlier said on Sep. 20, 2017, Lyons shot a student, who was not the planned target, in the high school cafeteria before being subdued by a teacher. The victim has recovered.