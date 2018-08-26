Suspicious package on campus determined to be safe

CHAMPAIGN — A portion of one street on the University of Illinois campus was cleared for 75 minutes on Sunday while members of the UI bomb squad investigated a suspicious package.

When police determined the package was safe, the street was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

University of Illinois Police spokesman Patrick Wade said police were called to the 1100 block of South Sixth Street at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after the suspicious package was found on the sidewalk next to a parking lot.

Police immediately closed South Sixth Street between Armory and Gregory and called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the scene.

According to Wade, Bomb Squad Commander Sgt. Aaron Landers took a look at the package and determined it was not hazardous.

The package was removed, and the street was reopened for traffic at 12:30 p.m., Wade said.