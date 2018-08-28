Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Bergner's to close Wednesday
Bergner's to close Wednesday

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:16am | Ben Zigterman
Photo by: The News-Gazette
Bergner's at Market Place on March 16, 1976.

CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday is the last day to shop at the Champaign Bergner's, one of the anchor stores at Marketplace Mall.

The company tweeted that its final remaining stores will close Aug. 29.

Bergner's parent company Bon-Ton filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and liquidation sales began in April.

 

