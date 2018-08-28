Bergner's store at Market Place Mall to close Wednesday
What store would you like the mall to add? Let us know here
CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday is the last day to shop at the Champaign Bergner’s, one of the anchor stores at Market Place Mall.
The company tweeted that its final remaining stores will close Aug. 29.
Bergner’s parent company, Bon-Ton, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February; liquidation sales began in April.
TIME IS RUNNING OUT! Our final stores are only open until 5pm, Wednesday Aug. 29th. This is your last chance to get 70-90% off, plus an additional 40% off entire purchase at checkout. We are selling everything & Everything must go!!! pic.twitter.com/fEOj6wLK9f
— Bergner's (@bergners) August 27, 2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.