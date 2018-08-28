Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Bergner's store at Market Place Mall to close Wednesday
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:16am | Ben Zigterman
Champaign Bergners.jpg
Photo by: The News-Gazette
The Bergner's store at Market Place Mall is shown March 16, 1976, in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday is the last day to shop at the Champaign Bergner’s, one of the anchor stores at Market Place Mall.

The company tweeted that its final remaining stores will close Aug. 29.

Bergner’s parent company, Bon-Ton, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February; liquidation sales began in April.

