New speed limit on I-74 in C-U: 60 mph

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it will be lowering the speed limit on Interstate 74 — from 70 mph to 60 mph —from the I-57 interchange in Champaign to Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.

The new speed limit starts Friday.

The study, IDOT said, "concluded that given the current prevailing speeds, crash rates and number of interchanges, a reduction of the posted speed limit on I-74 was justified."



