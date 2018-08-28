UPDATED: Danville mayor a finalist for Rantoul administrator

1 p.m. Update

Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer says with so much uncertainty about the structure of his office, he could not pass up the opportunity to seek the village administrator position in Rantoul.

Eisenhauer is among three candidates who will be interviewed tonight during a village board closed session.

Danville voters will be asked this November if they want to change to a city manager form of government and have a part-time mayor.

Eisenhauer, who has been the mayor of Danville for 15 years, has said he wasn't interested in being part-time. Eisenhauer says the Rantoul administrator opening really caught his attention.

Eisenhauer says he has looked into other positions, but he has not pursued any of them to the level he has with the Rantoul job.

Meanwhile, a second finalist for Rantoul village administrator is David Nord, who was administrator in Dixon after the largest municipal theft in U.S. history, as Rita Crundwell stole $54,000,000.

A third finalist is Jeffrey Eder, who is the city administrator for East Peoria.

A decision is not expected until early September. Current Administrator Rick Snider is leaving the position at the end of September.

