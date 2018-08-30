Kansas crash claims three from Arthur, Arcola

ELLSWORTH, Kan. — Authorities say three people from Illinois have been killed in a fiery central Kansas crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Wednesday when a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. The impact sent the pickup truck into a ditch, where it caught on fire. All three people inside the truck were killed.

The patrol identified the victims as 32-year-old Reginald Miller and 20-year-old Darrin Stutzman, both of Arthur, and 16-year-old Matthew Lynn Herschberger, of Arcola.

The patrol says the rig’s driver suffered a possible injury, but his passenger wasn’t hurt.