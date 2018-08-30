UPDATE: Kansas crash claims 2 men from Arthur, teen from Arcola

ELLSWORTH, Kan. — Two men from Arthur and a teenager from Arcola died early Wednesday in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in central Kansas.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Reginald Miller, 32, of Arthur was westbound in the right lane of I-70 at mile marker 223 in Ellsworth County when it rear-ended a semitrailer. The impact sent the pickup truck into a ditch, where it caught fire.

The report said Miller and his two passengers, Darrin Stutzman, 20, of Arthur, and Matthew Lynn Herschberger, 16, of Arcola, were killed in the wreck.

The highway patrol said the semi's driver suffered a possible injury, but his passenger wasn't hurt.