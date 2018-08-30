UPDATE: Search on for Urbana man missing in Colorado mountains

Photo by: Provided Jay Yambert

A 60-year-old Urbana man is presumed missing on a Colorado mountain after his family reported not hearing from him during a trip to Longs Peak.

According to a Rocky Mountain National Park news release, Jay Yambert was believed to have started a hike to the summit at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Longs Peak Trailhead, which is located about 50 miles northwest of Denver. His family reported him overdue Tuesday night and his rental car was found at the trailhead.

A statement issued Thursday afternoon by the family, through close family friend Mike Metzler, thanked the community for the prayers and support but asked that they be allowed to "privately focus on the search efforts and supporting one another."

Metzler, who is the Mahomet police chief, said Yambert is an experienced hiker who apparently was last seen on the trail about 9 a.m. Monday morning. The family last heard from him Sunday before he started his hike.

"He is an avid climber. He has climbed this peak before and a number of peaks in the U.S.," said Metzler, who added that his research on the 14,000-foot high peak shows that it can be "treacherous."

In 2014, Yambert was rescued by park officials while on the same path.

On Wednesday morning, members of the RMNP Search and Rescue team looked for Yambert in multiple areas, including Clark’s Arrow, the Boulder Field, North Face, Lamb’s Slide and Peacock Pool.

A helicopter was also used in the search.

A Carle and a Health Alliance physician, Yambert was possibly wearing a black raincoat, khaki pants and hat, sandals and a blue/gray backpack, the release stated. He may have been using trekking poles.

