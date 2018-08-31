3 sickened at Sholem after pool contaminated with feces

Other Related Content Everyone out of the pool: Sholem closes for cleaning after disease warning

CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is revealing more about a waterborne disease that caused Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign to close for 24 hours as a precaution.

The health district said on Aug. 5, feces contaminated Sholem pool. Then, three people who visited the pool that week tested positive for the disease known as cryptosporidiosis. There have been no other cases since then, and Sholem is set to re-open Friday at 4 p.m. after a thorough cleaning.

Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, dehydration, fever, fatigue and weight loss. Most people recover on their own, but those with weak immune systems can have longer and more severe bouts.

Officials are also reminding you not to get in a pool if you have diarrhea. And young kids should wear swim-safe diapers.