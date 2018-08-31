Champaign man arrested for DUI after I-74 crash injures three

A Champaign man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Interstate 74 Friday morning that sent three people to the hospital.

State police said that David Love, 33, was traveling west on I-74 near mile marker 191 around 3:20 a.m. just west of the St. Joseph exit.

An SUV was also traveling west directly ahead of Love when Love struck the rear of that vehicle. Love's car then ran off the roadway to the left and struck the median wires.

All three occupants of the SUV, which the driver was able to pull over to the right side of the road, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Love was also cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.