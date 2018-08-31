Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018

Fri, 08/31/2018 - 8:57pm | The News-Gazette

A hero's welcome should greet Jason Seaman tonight at Mahomet-Seymour football's home opener.

Seaman, a 2007 M-S graduate, stopped a school shooting in late May by tackling the shooter inside Seaman's classroom at Noblesville (Ind.) West Middle School.

Seaman, whose parents still live in Mahomet, will be recognized before the Bulldogs kick off against Charleston for his heroic efforts.

On the football field, M-S will try to bounce back from a 52-7 loss at Washington in Week 1. They are one of several area programs looking for their first win of the season as the second week of the regular season is here.

Loman-Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential

PODCAST: Loman Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential 8-27-18

Colin Likas and Jim Rossow debut the Loman Ray Insurance Prep Football Confidential.  They recap Week 1 of area IHSA football action, talk with Fisher's head coach Jake Palmer and Monticello's Cully Welter, plus look ahead to Week 2.

Listen to this podcast

The annual Champaign Central-Centennial football game won't kick off until 8 a.m. on Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field. A decision to move the game to that time instead of its initial 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday was made on Wednesday afternoon after the shooting death of 16-year-old Champaign Central student David Sankey.

Administrators at Urbana and Danville also made the decision to alter the start of the kickoff between the Tigers (0-1) and Vikings (0-1) at McKinley Field in Urbana to 4:30 p.m. today instead of 7 p.m. because of the shooting earlier this week in Champaign.

The change to a Saturday morning kickoff between Central and Centennial means two games involving area teams will take place on Saturday, with Milford/Cissna Park making its debut in 8-man football when the Bearcats travel to play Lake Forest Academy at 2 p.m.

All other area games are slated to kick off Friday night, including the resumption of a storied rivalry.

Tuscola (1-0) will host Arcola (1-0) at 7 p.m. at Tuscola's Memorial Field in the first regular season game between the two Douglas County foes since 2006. Both teams are coming off impressive opening-week wins, with Tuscola winning 57-0 at Villa Grove/Heritage and Arcola shutting out South Beloit 42-0.

All five Illini Prairie Conference games feature at least one area team, with Monticello (1-0) hosting Chillicothe IVC (1-0), Prairie Central (1-0) hosting Bloomington Central Catholic (0-1) and St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) hosting Rantoul (0-1). Unity (0-1) travels to Pontiac (1-0) and St. Thomas More (0-1) ventures to Olympia (0-1).

These are just a few of the area games that'll take place tonight. For the rest of the lineup, and for updates on all these games, check out the Week 2 games listed below:

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Charleston 14 Halftime
at Mahomet-Seymour 22  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 21 FINAL
at Urbana 20  
     

HOIC Large

    
GCMS 41 4Q
at Eureka 6  
     

HOIC Small

    
Ridgeview/Lexington 14 3Q
at LeRoy 20  
     
Tremont 14 End 3Q
at Fisher 20  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC 0 End 3Q
at Prairie Central 40  
     
Chillicothe IVC 0 Halftime
at Monticello 52  
     
Rantoul 0 Halftime
at St. Joseph-Ogden 13  
     
St. Thomas More 30 7:53 3Q
at Olympia 24  
     
Unity 3 Halftime
at Pontiac 20  
     

Nonconference

    
Arcola 0 End 3Q
at Tuscola 27  
     
BHRA   PPD to Sat.
at Momence    
     
Clinton 51 3Q
at Pawnee 6  
     
Cumberland 21 6:13 2Q
at Oakwood 19  
     
HASAAP   Lightning delay
at Iroquois West    
     
Meridian 7 End 3Q
at Argenta-Oreana 46  
     
Newton 28 7:57 3Q
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 14  
     
Oblong 21 Halftime
at Blue Ridge 0  
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20 3: 37 3Q
at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8  
     
Shelbyville 14 3Q
at Cerro Gordo/Bement 42  
     
Tri-County 15 4Q
at South Fork 14  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 34 5:00 3Q
at ALAH 13  
     
Watseka 0 End 3Q
at Salt Fork 13  
     
Westville 0 End 1Q
at Dwight 8  
     

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central   8 a.m.
vs. Centennial    
     

Nonconference

    
BHRA   1 p.m.
at Momence    
     

8-man

    
Milford/Cissna Park   2 p.m.
at Lake Forest Academy    

 