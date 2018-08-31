Settlements involving Champaign police total nearly $4 million

Two men who claim they were wronged by Champaign police are due a combined nearly $4 million in settlements that will go before the city council on Tuesday.



The city is proposing $3.5 million to Teshome Campbell. He alleges in a lawsuit that police coerced witnesses to falsely testify against him in a murder case, leading to a conviction that was later overturned.



In a separate settlement, Alton Corey is set to get $220,000. Corey claims in a lawsuit that officers used excessive force in arresting him. Body camera video shows two officers trying to take an upset Corey to the floor, and he's driven into a door.



In the Campbell case, city attorney Fred Stavins said two insurance companies will cover the payments. The city will pay Corey from its retained risk fund.



Both agreements say the city is not admitting fault.