Settlements involving Champaign police total nearly $4 million
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 1:15pm | Tim Ditman
Body-camera footage of altercation between Champaign police, Alton Corey
WARNING: PROFANITY. This uncensored footage taken from a body camera worn by Champaign police Officer Dillon Holloway shows the altercation between himself, fellow Officer William Killin and Alton Corey at Corey's apartment on Oct. 17, 2017. The incident is the basis of an excessive-force lawsuit filed on behalf of Corey against the officers and the city. This is one part of 12 videos the city released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The News-Gazette. The full videos, along with the rest of the city's FOIA response, can be seen at this site. The altercation begins about a minute in.

Two men who claim they were wronged by Champaign police are due a combined nearly $4 million in settlements that will go before the city council on Tuesday.

The city is proposing $3.5 million to Teshome Campbell. He alleges in a lawsuit that police coerced witnesses to falsely testify against him in a murder case, leading to a conviction that was later overturned.

In a separate settlement, Alton Corey is set to get $220,000. Corey claims in a lawsuit that officers used excessive force in arresting him.  Body camera video shows two officers trying to take an upset Corey to the floor, and he's driven into a door.

In the Campbell case, city attorney Fred Stavins said two insurance companies will cover the payments. The city will pay Corey from its retained risk fund.

Both agreements say the city is not admitting fault.

