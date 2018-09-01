Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 1, 2018

High school football scoreboard: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018
High school football scoreboard: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018

Sat, 09/01/2018 - 9:22am | The News-Gazette
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (5) runs back the kickoff for a touchdown while being followed by Gage Granandino (16) vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, August 31, 2018.

A hero's welcome greeted Jason Seaman Friday night at Mahomet-Seymour football's home opener.

Seaman, a 2007 M-S graduate, stopped a school shooting in late May by tackling the shooter inside Seaman's classroom at Noblesville (Ind.) West Middle School.

Seaman, whose parents still live in Mahomet, was recognized before the Bulldogs kicked off against Charleston for his heroic efforts.

On the football field, M-S bounced back from a 52-7 loss at Washington in Week 1, accumulating 512 total yards of offense in a 49-20 victory over Charleston for its first win of the season.

The annual Champaign Central-Centennial football game won't kick off until 8 a.m. Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field. A decision to move the game to that time instead of its initial 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday was made on Wednesday afternoon after the shooting death of 16-year-old Champaign Central student David Sankey.

Administrators at Urbana and Danville also made the decision to alter the start of the kickoff between the Tigers (0-2) and Vikings (1-1) at McKinley Field in Urbana, a matchup in which Danville narrowly edged Urbana 21-20 after the Tigers took an early lead.

The change to a Saturday morning kickoff between Central and Centennial means two games involving area teams will take place on Saturday, with Milford/Cissna Park making its debut in 8-man football when the Bearcats travel to play Lake Forest Academy at 2 p.m.

All other area games are slated to kick off Friday night, including the resumption of a storied rivalry.

The first installment of The Cola Wars since 2006 went against visiting Arcola (1-1) and decidedly in favor of Tuscola (2-0), as the Warriors charged to a 34-0 victory over Purple Riders.

Of the five Illini Prairie Conference games, four area teams finished on the right side of the ledger, with Monticello, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More all prevailing over their foes. Pontiac managed to stump Unity, which fell to 0-2, while the Spartans bested Rantoul.

These are just a few of the area games that took place Friday night. For the rest of the lineup, and for full results on all these games, check out the Week 2 games listed below:

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Score

Quarter

Apollo

    
Charleston 20 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour 49  
     

Big 12

    
Danville 21 FINAL
at Urbana 20  
     

HOIC Large

    
GCMS 41 FINAL
at Eureka 12  
     

HOIC Small

    
Ridgeview/Lexington 21 FINAL
at LeRoy 26  
     
Tremont 21 FINAL
at Fisher 26  
     

Illini Prairie

    
Bloomington CC 7 FINAL
at Prairie Central 40  
     
Chillicothe IVC 7 FINAL
at Monticello 52  
     
Rantoul 6 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden 21  
     
St. Thomas More 38 FINAL
at Olympia 32  
     
Unity 10 FINAL
at Pontiac 20  
     

Nonconference

    
Arcola 0 FINAL
at Tuscola 34  
     
BHRA   PPD to Sat.
at Momence    
     
Clinton 54 FINAL
at Pawnee 6  
     
Cumberland 49 FINAL
at Oakwood 46  
     
HASAAP 29 FINAL
at Iroquois West 0  
     
Meridian 14 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana 46  
     
Newton 49 FINAL
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 21  
     
Oblong 21 FINAL
at Blue Ridge 0  
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26 FINAL
at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8  
     
Shelbyville 22 FINAL
at Cerro Gordo/Bement 45  
     
Tri-County 15 FINAL
at South Fork 14  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 40 FINAL
at ALAH 13  
     
Watseka 8 FINAL
at Salt Fork 16  
     
Westville 6 FINAL
at Dwight 29  
     

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Score

Quarter

Big 12

    
Champaign Central 42 Halftime
vs. Centennial 7  
     

Nonconference

    
BHRA   1 p.m.
at Momence    
     

8-man

    
Milford/Cissna Park   2 p.m.
at Lake Forest Academy    

 