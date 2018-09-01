High school football scoreboard: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018

A hero's welcome greeted Jason Seaman Friday night at Mahomet-Seymour football's home opener.

Seaman, a 2007 M-S graduate, stopped a school shooting in late May by tackling the shooter inside Seaman's classroom at Noblesville (Ind.) West Middle School.

Seaman, whose parents still live in Mahomet, was recognized before the Bulldogs kicked off against Charleston for his heroic efforts.

On the football field, M-S bounced back from a 52-7 loss at Washington in Week 1, accumulating 512 total yards of offense in a 49-20 victory over Charleston for its first win of the season.

The annual Champaign Central-Centennial football game won't kick off until 8 a.m. Saturday at Tommy Stewart Field. A decision to move the game to that time instead of its initial 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday was made on Wednesday afternoon after the shooting death of 16-year-old Champaign Central student David Sankey.

Administrators at Urbana and Danville also made the decision to alter the start of the kickoff between the Tigers (0-2) and Vikings (1-1) at McKinley Field in Urbana, a matchup in which Danville narrowly edged Urbana 21-20 after the Tigers took an early lead.

The change to a Saturday morning kickoff between Central and Centennial means two games involving area teams will take place on Saturday, with Milford/Cissna Park making its debut in 8-man football when the Bearcats travel to play Lake Forest Academy at 2 p.m.

All other area games are slated to kick off Friday night, including the resumption of a storied rivalry.

The first installment of The Cola Wars since 2006 went against visiting Arcola (1-1) and decidedly in favor of Tuscola (2-0), as the Warriors charged to a 34-0 victory over Purple Riders.

Of the five Illini Prairie Conference games, four area teams finished on the right side of the ledger, with Monticello, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More all prevailing over their foes. Pontiac managed to stump Unity, which fell to 0-2, while the Spartans bested Rantoul.

These are just a few of the area games that took place Friday night. For the rest of the lineup, and for full results on all these games, check out the Week 2 games listed below: