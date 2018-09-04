Coroner IDs man found shot to death in car in Danville

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner has released the name of a Danville man found shot to death in his vehicle two weeks ago.

Coroner Jane McFadden said Tuesday that the victim is Shawn David Mullins, 43. No arrests have been made in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting.

That night, Danville police were called to the area of Fairchild and Fowler streets, where they found a vehicle in a ravine. Mr. Mullins was inside, slumped over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound.

Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said Mr. Mullins was likely the shooter's target. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.