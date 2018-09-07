Single-vehicle crash, slide-offs reported on I-57 near Pesotum

UPDATE, 6 p.m.:

PESOTUM — The scene is cleared and all lanes are again open, state police said.

* * * * *

Original story, published 5:15 p.m.:

PESOTUM — State police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash and slide-offs on southbound Interstate 57 near Pesotum.

The southbound passing lane is blocked at mile marker 222 while the vehicles are being recovered, according to Master Sgt. Kerrick Leatherwood.

"Please use caution, slow down and expect delays while traveling in this area," he said.