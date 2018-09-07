UPDATE: 2 accidents shut down I-74 in both directions near Danville

DANVILLE — Two accidents, at least one of which involved injuries, shut down both directions of Interstate 74 at different times Friday near Danville.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Tom Lillard said the first happened at 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 215, the Georgetown Road/Gilbert Street exit. Lillard said it involved injuries but did not elaborate.

The crash blocked both eastbound lanes; the right lane reopened about 90 minutes later, with the scene being cleared another 30 minutes after that.

About 1:30 that afternoon, Master Sgt. Mark Holley said troopers responded to single-vehicle accident at mile marker 210, the U.S. 150/Martin Luther King Drive exit. Initial reports that had it in the eastbound lanes and involving a jackknifed semitrailer were unfounded; the crash blocked both westbound lanes and involved a passenger car.

About 20 minutes later, Holley reported that traffic was moving around the accident on the shoulder. Another 20 minutes after that, the scene had been cleared and both lanes reopened to traffic. Holley said the accident involved only property damage.

Police reminded drivers that in rainy conditions, they should use caution, turn on their headlights and increase the distance between them and vehicles they are following.