UPDATED: flash flood warning issued
Fri, 09/07/2018 - 2:22pm | Tim Ditman

New 2:22 p.m. Friday:

A flash flood warning is in effect for Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt and Macon counties until 8 p.m. Friday.

Original story:

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until Sunday morning.

Rain is expected all weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon enter Illinois. Four to six inches are possible.

Do not drive over a flooded road.

