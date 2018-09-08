Woman gets home confinement, probation for DUI with kids in car

Photo by: provided Tamara Sheridan

URBANA — A Mahomet woman who admitted she drove drunk at a time she had pre-teen children in her car has been sentenced to six months of home confinement and two years of probation.

Tamara Sheridan, 39, who listed an address in the 500 block of North Ash Drive, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 before Judge Adam Dill to aggravated driving under the influence.

The charge stemmed from Sheridan's actions on Feb. 18.

Assistant State's Attorney Will Lynch said that on that day, Sheridan had picked up four children at a birthday party in Urbana and was to return them to Mahomet.

One of the children told a Champaign County sheriff's deputy that she had never gone that fast in a car before and believed that Sheridan was drunk, Lynch said.

The child, who was texting her mother while in Sheridan's car, got Sheridan to stop at a home in Dewey. All four children ran to the house of a person they didn't know. That occupant called 911.

A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said a deputy located Sheridan in the area passed out in the vehicle. He had her do field sobriety tests, which she failed, and arrested her.

A breath test revealed her blood-alcohol content was 0.19 percent, more than twice the limit under which an Illinois motorist may be presumed intoxicated.

Lynch said that at the time of her arrest, Sheridan did not have a valid driver's license. Court records show she had prior speeding tickets.

As part of her probation, she was ordered to perform 200 hours of public service and get drug and alcohol education. Under electronic home detention, a person may be released to go to work or the doctor.