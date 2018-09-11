UPDATED: Dense fog advisory

7:30 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service says that Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Visibility is expected to be a quarter of a mile or less at times. So use caution as you drive, turn on your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Original

The National Weather Service says that Coles and Edgar counties are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Visibility is expected to be a quarter of a mile or less at times. So use caution as you drive, turn on your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.