County clerk will stay on body deciding county board candidacies

Republican Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten will not recuse himself from a board hearing objections to three county board candidates.



That was the only matter decided Wednesday at a county electoral board meeting on the candidacies of Republican PJ Trautman and Democrats Chris Stohr and Charles Young.



Urbana attorney Ruth Wyman, representing the Democratic candidates and the Trautman objector, argued Hutlen should step aside because he endorsed Trautman.

Deb Feinen, attorney and mayor of Champaign arguing on behalf of Trautman, told the board case law says allegations of political bias are not enough to substitute a board member. And the three-person board unanimously agreed.



Clerk Hulten spoke with News-Gazette Media after the hearing.

Hutlen added candidates can appeal the electoral board's ruling to the circuit court.



The board will reconvene soon to hear an issue it brought up: whether the objections were filed on time. If the board rules they were, then attorneys will argue the merits of the cases.



Hulten chaired the electoral board Wednesday alongside Republican Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman and First Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler, who was filling in for Democratic State's Attorney Julia Rietz.