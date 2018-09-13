UPDATED: Rantoul woman killed in U.S. 45 accident

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois State Police troopers investigate a crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 45 just south of Leverett Road Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, north of Urbana.

URBANA — A 23-year-old woman was killed in a traffic crash just north of Urbana early Thursday.

Master Sergeant Mark Holley said the Rantoul woman was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital.

She was outside her car parked in the right driving lane of southbound U.S. 45 with an apparent mechanical issue, according to Holley, when a 30-year-old man from East Lynn struck her car shortly before 6 a.m.

Her car was thrown off the roadway into the right ditch, state police said, and the man’s car came to a rest on its top in the left lane.

The woman was found in the right ditch after the collision, but Holley said it’s unclear if she was hit by the man’s car or by her car after the man’s car hit it.

Passengers in her car ranging from 4 to 8 years old were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Holley said.

The man was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of 45 to be closed until about 11 a.m. while Illinois State troopers investigated.

Shortly after 11 a.m., several Urbana and county police officers responded to Carle’s emergency room, where there was a report of a disturbance.

Urbana Sgt. Andy Hewkin said several members of the woman’s family and her friends were having an emotional reaction to the news of her death. Police quickly defused the situation and no one was hurt or arrested.





