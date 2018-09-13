UPDATED: U.S. 45 shut down two more hours

8:55 a.m. Update

Illinois State Police say that southbound lanes of U.S. 45 will remain shut down for about two more hours after a crash earlier Thursday.

Police said the accident happened just south of Leverett Road, which is north of Urbana. The Illinois Department of Transportation remains on the scene diverting traffic onto Leverett Road.

More details about the crash are not yet available. Use caution as you approach the area.

