Urbana's Landmark Hotel sold for $1.3 million

URBANA — The historic Landmark Hotel has found a buyer, with the online auction ending at $1.3 million.

After two days of bidding on ten-x.com, the auction ended Thursday afternoon with owner Xiao Jin Yuan’s reserve price met.

The sale is expected to close in about 30 days, said Rick George, Yuan’s broker with Avison Young in Chicago.

The auction began Tuesday on ten-x.com, with a minimum bid of $600,000. By Thursday morning, bidding reached $900,000, and it heated up after noon in the final hour of bidding.

After it hit $1.1 million, the website said Yuan’s reserve had been met, and it ended at $1.3 million with the website saying “Sold!”

This auction followed another in December when bidding reached $3.95 million but Yuan’s reserve price wasn’t met.

Before the auction began, George said he expected six to eight qualified bidders to participate in the auction, and city officials said they had met with about a dozen interested parties from around the country.

The hotel has been closed since April 2016 and has been for sale since 2015, when Yuan had an asking price of $5.4 million.

He bought it in 2010 for $600,000 and renovated most of the rooms, but returned $1 million in incentives to the city after not reopening its restaurant and conference center.

The historic hotel opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel. It was later bought by Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in 1965, before being sold to the Jumer Hotel chain in the '70s.

It was sold again in 2001 and has cycled through various owners since then.

Last year, a New Jersey-based firm put together a $24.5 million plan to redevelop the hotel, with $9.5 million from the city, but Urbana rejected the plan due to its cost to the city and the risk it would have placed on taxpayers.