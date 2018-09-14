Las Vegas developer is winning bidder for Urbana's Landmark Hotel

Image Gallery: Landmark Hotel tour » more Photo by: Rick Danzl The Camelot Dining Room at Urbana Landmark Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday March 14, 2017. Other Related Content Urbana's Landmark Hotel sold for $1.3 million

URBANA — A Las Vegas-based real-estate developer is the new owner-to-be of the shuttered Landmark Hotel in Urbana.

Mayor Diane Marlin said Friday that the hotel auction broker informed the city that the winning $1.3 million bid was submitted by JWM Ventures LLC of Las Vegas. Marlin said the buyer has not contacted the city, and she doesn’t know what its plans are for the downtown facility.

Marlin also said that JWM is not one of the groups that met with the city before this week’s auction.

“We continue to expect a high-quality, vibrant project at this site,” Marlin said.

Marlin expects it will take at least a month for the sale to close.

The auction broker and JWM CEO John McDonald could not be reached for comment Friday.

JWM said on its website that the company focuses on “projects within urban core communities” with a goal of helping “transform the inner core of established urban environments into a vibrant, culturally rich community.”

The company website lists residential and commercial projects in Texas, Georgia and Nevada, many of them associated with the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts chain.