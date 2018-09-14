Objections withdrawn; three county board candidates to stay on ballot

Bids to knock three Champaign County Board candidates off the November ballot are over.



Republican county clerk Gordy Hulten made the announcement Friday morning, saying the people taking issue with the candidates withdrew their objections.



Under scrutiny were the candidacies of PJ Trautman (Republican in district six), Charles Young (Democrat in district six) and Christopher Stohr (Democrat in district 10).



The objections had been mired in controversy, as Democrats called for Hulten to step down from the electoral board deciding the fate of the candidates, claiming he was biased. But Hulten did not recuse himself.



The three-person electoral board was also due to decide whether the objections had been filed on time.