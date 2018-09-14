UPDATE: Champaign man dies in motorcycle accident

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man died early Friday from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle ran into a car in northwest Champaign.

Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said the accident happened at 7:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Anthony Drive.

Juan M. Diego, 20, of the 1900 block of North Willow Road, Urbana, was pulling out of the parking lot for Rural King to make a left turn to go east, when a westbound motorcyclist, Adam Machado, 47, hit the side of his car.

Ramseyer said witnesses told police that Mr. Machado, who listed an address on Hedge Road, was driving fast when he collided with Diego’s car.

Mr. Machado was thrown from the cycle and sustained multiple traumatic injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Machado died about 12:30 a.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Ramseyer said officers said there was no indication that either driver was impaired.

Diego was issued a ticket for failure to yield while exiting a private drive.





