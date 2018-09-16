Danvllle police probing fatal shooting

DANVILLE — A 29-year-old Danville man was fatally shot on Saturday night.

Danville police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said police were called to 2300 block of Cannon Street after a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. Saturday. There, officers found the victim on the ground.

"Initial information indicates there were several people gathered in front of a house when shots were fired," Thomason said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Those with information are asked to contact Danville police or use Crimestoppers at 217-446-TIPS.