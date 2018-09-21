Latest plan to stabilize Middle Fork near coal-ash pits to get more scrutiny

Other Related Content Dynegy faces federal lawsuit over coal-ash pits on Middle Fork

OAKWOOD — The public may get the chance to formally weigh in on the latest proposal by the owner of coal-ash pits near the Middle Fork River to stabilize sections of the waterway.

Texas-based Vistra Energy Corp., which recently merged with Dynegy, has filed an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to put more rocks on the river bank near the pits, which were once part of the closed Dynegy power station north of Oakwood.

Andrew Rehn, a water-resources engineer with Champaign-based Prairie Rivers Network, said the corps recently changed the project’s permit from nationwide, which is used to fast-track small projects, to individual, which opens it to more scrutiny, including a public-comment period and possibly a public hearing.

Rehn said the National Park Service and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency also have to sign off on the plan.

Vistra spokesperson Meranda Cohn could not be reached for comment.