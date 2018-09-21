LIVE! Penn State

No. 10 Penn State 35, Illinois 24 — 14:53 left in 4th

The last two Penn State touchdown drives have been extended by a personal foul on the Illini, with Isaiah Gay and Nate Hobbs both being flagged for illegal helmet contact. The Nittany Lions turned the latest into a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trace McSorley to Juwan Johnson after a penalty on Penn State negated it's Philly Special touchdown pass to McSorley.

No. 10 Penn State 28, Illinois 24 — 8:36 left in 3rd

As good as Illinois' run game has been tonight — it's been pretty good — Penn State's has been better. The Nittany Lions now have 271 rushing yards as a team after a 48-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders. That's Sanders' third touchdown, and he leads everybody with 19 carries for 178 yards.

Illinois 24, No. 10 Penn State 21 — 10:36 left in 3rd

Illinois fans are getting a more comprehensive look at Rod Smith's offense. Take the Illini's latest touchdown. If you're roster aware, you knew that when M.J. Rivers II flipped the ball to Trenard Davis on a reverse sweep action that Davis was going to look to pass. The former emergency quarterback for the Illini found an open Ricky Smalling for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

No. 10 Penn State 21, Illinois 17 — Halftime

When Illinois punted with 49 seconds left in the first half, it looked like Penn State — which has had no trouble moving the ball — would get a chance to add to its lead. Then Illini safety Delano Ware picked off an underthrown Trace McSorley pass, and Illinois got a 42-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin to end the half. It's a ball game in Champaign. Who woulda thunk it?

No. 10 Penn State 21, Illinois 14 — 6:47 left in 2nd

Illinois is hanging with Penn State, and M.J. Rivers II is looking decisive in the passing game. That's a good sign. The Illini know what they're going to get from Mike Epstein and Reggie Corbin in the run game. They need Rivers to be productive through the air, and his 6-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Smalling was productive. It was also a laser of a throw. Rivers has had some heat on the ball tonight. Best of all, he's testing the Penn State defense down the field. It's not all super safe throws like it was last week against South Florida.

No. 10 Penn State 21, Illinois 7 — 8:11 left in 2nd

Remember how easily Penn State moved the ball in its previous drives? Well, it's still happening. The Nittany Lions reeled off eight plays for 66 yards and another touchdown — this one a 5-yard touchdown pass from Trace McSorley to Pat Freiermuth. Penn State is closing in on 300 yards of total offense, and there's (as you can see above) a lot of time left before halftime.

No. 10 Penn State 14, Illinois 7 — 12:52 left in 2nd

Penn State ended the first quarter with 200 yards of total offense. Do a little math, and you come up with the Nittany Lions on pace for 800 yards of offense tonight. That's ... only somewhat unreasonable. Penn State added 25 more yards to wrap up its scoring drive — Miles Sanders rushing the final 2 into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Illinois is having some serious trouble stopping Penn State's read option. Sanders and Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley already have 131 rushing yards combined. The Illini's struggles in run defense — particularly with a quarterback that will keep the ball from time to time — are in clear focus right now.

Illinois 7, No. 10 Penn State 7 — 2:16 left in 1st

Turns out giving the ball to Mike Epstein and Reggie Corbin — in any way, shape or form — is a good thing. Corbin turned a bubble screen pass into 12 yards to start the drive, Epstein broke runs of 13 and 18 yards and M.J. Rivers had a 10-yard run of his own and big time completed pass to Trenard Davis (19 yards). Illinois moved the ball efficiently and effectively, with Corbin capping the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. It's arguably the best the Illinois offense has looked all season.

No. 10 Penn State 7, Illinois 0 — 9:17 left in 1st

Illinois forced a Penn State fumble on the first drive of the game, when Stanley Green got his helmet on the ball and Michael Marchese scooped it up. Then the Illini offense went three-and-out on a drive that lasted just 75 seconds. It was an opportunity lost.

Penn State had no trouble moving the ball on its second drive, covering 70 yards on nine plays. The bulk of that came on the ground, as Miles Sanders racked up 48 yards on five carries — the last of which was a 14-yard touchdown run. Those carries by Sanders featured a lot of broken (and missed) tackles.

Simply put, the Illini are going to have to force a lot of turnovers to keep this Penn State offense from rolling right over them.

Illinois vs. Penn State — 8 p.m., FS1

A couple of notes on tonight's starters. M.J. Rivers II was announced as starting quarterback over AJ Bush Jr., and none of the formerly(?) suspended players are starting.

#Illini offensive starters

LT — Vederian Lowe

LG — Kendrick Green

C — Doug Kramer

RG — Nick Allegretti

RT — Alex Palczewski

WR — Trenard Davis

WR — Sam Mays

WR — Ricky Smalling

TE — Austin Roberts

RB — Mike Epstein

QB — M.J. Rivers II — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 22, 2018

#Illini defensive starters

DE — Bobby Roundtree

DT — Tymir Oliver

DT — Jamal Woods

DE — Isaiah Gay

LB — Del'Shawn Phillips

LB — Jake Hansen

NB — Sydney Brown

CB — Cam Watkins

S — Delano Ware

S — Stanley Green

CB — Quan Martin — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 22, 2018

#Illini special teams starters

K — Chase McLaughlin

LS — Ethan Tabel

P — Blake Hayes — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 22, 2018

Illinois vs. Penn State — 8 p.m., FS1

Time for a dive through Illini Twitter, starting with radio analyst Martin O'Donnell because of his stellar GIF use ...

Oh, hey Illini fans it’s Friday. Let’s get a game in. pic.twitter.com/Dm18wy0pbb — Martin O'Donnell (@MartinOD64) September 22, 2018

My only question.. will the #Illini cover tonight vs Penn State? — Matt Solberg (@Sole_kid) September 22, 2018

#Illini going with uniform look that essentially camouflages them in the end zone. — Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) September 22, 2018

Just a note ... Illinois' all orange uniform combo is VERY orange. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 22, 2018

Big crowd here at Memorial Stadium for the Penn State Friday night match up with the Illini. @psufootball pic.twitter.com/mZOwV1OlGS — Joe Hermitt (@JoeHermitt) September 21, 2018

Illinois vs. Penn State — 8 p.m., FS1

There's still no word on whether AJ Bush Jr. or M.J. Rivers II will start at quarterback tonight against Penn State. Based on the 25 minutes of open practice this week, I'd probably have to say Rivers. Bush didn't really participate mucn in that not even half hour of practice. Of course, that was also Tuesday. Things could have changed since then.

Bush is in uniform and warming up right now. Of course, he was in uniform last week against South Florida but didn't play. Should find out in about 10 minutes or so when the starters are announced.

In good news for the Illini, the five suspended players are all in uniform and going through warmups. That would seem to indicate their suspensions have concluded. That's going to make a difference. The Illinois secondary needs Nate Hobbs and Bennett Williams, and the Illini offense — short on targets in the passing game with multiple injuries — could certainly use Lou Dorsey and even Carmoni Green.

Illinois vs. Penn State — 8 p.m., FS1

Illinois coach Lovie Smith had plenty to say during his weekly press conference Monday at Memorial Stadium. A sampling:

On defense forcing more turnovers

"We have done a good job. We have a goal of getting at least three [per game]. We didn't get that this past week. One more, one more takeaway would have been the difference in that game. We're not there yet, but hopefully we'll get there. We will keep harping on that to get that done."

On special teams play

"Blake Hayes, we know what he's been able to do just for the defense. Backing them up, placements of the ball. That's a weapon. Same thing with Chase McLaughlin. This past week, we're playing great returner, there's a lot of different ways to try and take him out of the game. Chase has worked awfully hard to get stronger, and we see that in his leg strength, as well as being accurate with those field goals. Right before the half, that gave us a big boost. Very happy with what those guys have done."

On playing Penn State

"How about we start with Quarterback. He's mobile, he's accurate throwing the ball, good athlete. Running game wise, they have a good staple of running backs. Wide-outs, line. Just kind of go down the list, they have good players at most positions. These are the kind of games, where we are with our program, we look forward to this challenge. When you play an opponent like this, you want to play them at home. We're going to show up excited about seeing exactly how much improvement we can make and how we come back from adversity."

Welcome back to another LIVE! Report from Memorial Stadium. This one will get the #B1GAfterDark treatment with Illinois and Penn State not set for kickoff until 8 p.m. The particularly late start will affect the LIVE! updates with even an extended deadline not really enough, so apologies in advance for when I disappear late in the game.

Anyway, it's already been a busy day in Champaign. Illinois basketball fans had a reason for some excitement this afternoon with top 50 recruits E.J. Liddell, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe all on campus. The crowd at Ubben Basketball Complex was huge — probably a fire hazard there were so many crowded on the balcony level.

VIDEO: @IlliniFootball coach @LovieSmith doesn't mind Friday night games. In fact, he's looking forward to the #Illini having the stage to themselves this Friday against Penn State. He touches on that, the loss to USF and and winning the takeaway battle: https://t.co/Y0i44JckLt pic.twitter.com/KvM44rAnhz — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) September 17, 2018

Will Illinois football fans feel the same kind of excitement tonight? Well, the odds are against them. Penn State opened as a 27 1/2-point favorite, and while the line hasn't moved much the Nittany Lions are still a consensus four-touchdown favorite.

While you're waiting for more LIVE! updates, catch up on our pregame coverage:

