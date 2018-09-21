More scrutiny, public comment coming for Middle Fork River bank stabilization

Other Related Content Dynegy faces federal lawsuit over coal-ash pits on Middle Fork

The public may have a chance to formally weigh in on another round of bank stabilization along the Middle Fork River in Vermilion County. It comes as the fight over coal ash pits at the old Dynegy power station north of Oakwood continues.



Texas-based Vistra Energy, which recently bought up Dynegy, has applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to put more rocks on the river bank.



Andrew Rehn, a water resources engineer with Champaign-based Prairie Rivers Network, said the corps recently changed the project from a nationwide permit, which is used to fast-track small projects, to an individual permit. That permitting process, Rehn said, means more scrutiny, including a public comment period and possibly a public hearing.

Rehn said the National Park Service and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency also have to sign off on the plan.



Vistra spokesperson Meranda Cohn could not be reached for comment.