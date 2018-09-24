Trump Cabinet member touts propping up small businesses on UI stop
Giving small businesses a leg up emerged as a theme of U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon's visit to the University of Illinois Research Park on Monday.
The former professional wrestling executive heard from Jim Langer, president of Serionix, a campus-based air filter company. Langer said his co-founder, who's from China, had to comply with the terms of his student visa while building the company. Langer called that a "delicate balancing act."
- Hear from Jim Langer.
McMahon agreed on the need to be more welcoming to immigrants, but when asked she did not name a specific policy she'd like to see changed.
McMahon also touched on putting small businesses on a level playing field with big companies in winning government contracts.
- Hear from Linda McMahon.
Hear the full interview with McMahon:
