Trump Cabinet member touts propping up small businesses on UI stop
Mon, 09/24/2018 - 12:29pm | Tim Ditman

Giving small businesses a leg up emerged as a theme of U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon's visit to the University of Illinois Research Park on Monday.

The former professional wrestling executive heard from Jim Langer, president of Serionix, a campus-based air filter company.  Langer said his co-founder, who's from China, had to comply with the terms of his student visa while building the company. Langer called that a "delicate balancing act."

McMahon agreed on the need to be more welcoming to immigrants, but when asked she did not name a specific policy she'd like to see changed.

McMahon also touched on putting small businesses on a level playing field with big companies in winning government contracts.

Hear the full interview with McMahon:

U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon talks with the media during her visit to the University of Illinois Research Park on 9-24-18.

