UPDATED 2:05 p.m.:

All lanes are back open, Holley said.

* * * *

COLES COUNTY — State police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 in Coles County.

The crash is blocking the left southbound lane between Mattoon and Arcola, Master Sgt. Mark Holley said.

“Please use caution and consider an alternate route,” he said.