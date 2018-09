Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette H&M Visual Merchandiser Cameron Johnson, of Salt Lake City, dances with other employees during a dance party in front of the new store before the grand opening at Market Place Shopping Center on Thursday in Champaign. Other Related Content UPDATE: Market Place adding H&M, losing Gymboree, moving others

CHAMPAIGN — The popular clothing store H&M opened noon Thursday at Market Place Mall.

The Swedish company announced in January that it would be adding a 21,000-square-foot store in Champaign. It's located in the Dick's Sporting Goods wing of the mall and employs about 20 people.