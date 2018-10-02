Farmer City man injured in car vs. motorcycle accident

CHAMPAIGN - A Farmer City man remained hospitalized Tuesday with injuries he received when a car turned in front of his motorcycle northwest of Champaign Monday morning.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga said Brian Voyles, 18, was driving his motorcycle east on U.S. 150 about 7:30 a.m. when a car on Staley Road turned west on to 150 in front of him.

Voyles was unable to stop in time and ran into the driver's side of the small car driven by Margaret Weimer, 25, of Champaign.

She was not injured, Mennenga said, but Voyles was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he was listed in good condition.

Weimer was issued a ticket for failure to yield turning left.