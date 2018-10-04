Fire destroys vacant home in north Champaign

Photo by: Provided Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District crews battle an early morning fire at 2306 Welland Drive.

CHAMPAIGN — A Thursday morning fire destroyed a vacant house in north Champaign, according to an Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District official.

Fire crews were called to 2306 Welland Drive at about 4:50 a.m., where a ranch-style home was on fire, Capt. John Bell said.

Flames were showing through the roof of the garage and living room when firefighters arrived on scene, he said.

He said that since it was a vacant structure, crews first focused on protecting neighboring houses.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about ten minutes, Bell said.

The fire started in the area of the garage and does not appear to be suspicious, he said. However, its cause remains under investigation.

Damage to the home, which Bell said is a total loss, was estimated at $80,000. There were no injuries.

Six other fire departments provided mutual aid in fighting the blaze.