Police chief: Apparent suicide outside Tuscola restaurant

TUSCOLA -- A man is dead by apparent suicide Friday night, though it's not clear what led to the circumstances of a shooting outside a Tuscola restaurant.

Tuscola Police Chief Craig Hastings told The News-Gazette "it appears" a man, whom Hastings was unable to identify publicly, shot and killed himself in the parking lot of the city's Dairy Queen.

"We don't know why," Hastings said. "I know this man, and I don't know why it happened."

Hastings said there is no immediate danger in the area surrounding the Dairy Queen, as "we have the handgun" that was allegedly used in the shooting. The scene has been turned over to Douglas County coroner Joe Victor.

The establishment is located at 1100 E Southline Road, less than two miles from Tuscola High School. A varsity football game was played at the school's football field Friday night, but it finished without interruption.

A helicopter was flown in to the scene, but its usage was not required. The News-Gazette will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.