The National Weather Service says northeastern Champaign County and northern Vermilion County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

There are 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter size hail associated with this storm.

Meanwhile, there is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m on Saturday for Champaign, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion counties.