Police investigating two Sunday evening shootings

CHAMPAIGN — Local police responded to two shootings Sunday evening that are believed to be related.

A man was shot in the arm in the first shooting, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, C, according to Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich.

The victim left the scene before police arrived, but was located Monday morning and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

When police arrived at the scene Sunday, Yelich said they “learned an unknown number of suspects exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire outside of a residence, resulting in vehicle and property damage.”

Later Sunday around 10:30 p.m., Urbana police said shots were fired into a home in the 1200 block of West Eads Street.

None of the six people in the house, ranging from one year old to 71, were injured, according to Lt. Rich Surles of the Urbana Police Department.

Forty shell casings were located at the scene, and police determined that multiple sedans pulled up to the house, fired at it, then fled the scene northbound on Goodwin Avenue.

The two shootings are believed to be related.

“Both police departments are working together to confirm the motive and involved individuals from both incidents,” Surles and Yelich said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Champaign police can be reached at 217-351-4545 and Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at champaigncountycrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips smartphone app.