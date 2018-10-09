Human case of West Nile Virus reported in Tolono

Tolono officials are again spraying for mosquitoes and are asking

residents to do their part after one person became sick with West Nile

Virus.

The village first alerted residents through its website and social media

on Tuesday. Mayor Rob Murphy later told News-Gazette Media that the person's

condition is improving, but he could not share other details.

This is the first human West Nile case in Champaign County this

year, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Since West Nile is carried by mosquitoes, officials are reminding you to

get rid of standing water, like flower pots, where the bugs like to

breed. Also, check your window and door screens for holes. And if you're outside

in the overnight hours, cover your skin and use bug spray.

IDPH says mild cases of West Nile carry symptoms including fever and headache. More severe cases can be fatal.